New on Netflix: August 2021 Releases – Den of Geek

New on Netflix: August 2021 Releases

Netflix New Releases August 2021 The Witcher Nightmare of the Wolf

Photo: Netflix

We’re deep into the dog days of summer, but Netflix’s list of new releases for August 2021 feels like fall.

That is to say that Netflix has some really good library TV titles this month that harken back to the glory days of the fall TV network calendar. August 1 sees the arrival of two of the best NBC shows of all time: Tina Fey comedy 30 Rock, and life-affirming (American) football drama Friday Night Lights. If you’ve not seen either, catch up with them both. That’s an order.

As for original offerings, Netflix has plenty of those this month as well. Intriguing TV series such as Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (Aug. 3), Brand New Cherry Flavor (Aug. 13), The Chair (Aug. 20), and Clickbait (Aug. 25) all arrive this month. Netflix also continues its path of anime domination thanks to Shaman King (Aug. 9), EDENS ZERO (Aug. 26), and spinoff film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Aug. 23).

The biggest potential hits might be on the original film side of things. The Kissing Booth 3 (Aug. 3), Beckett (Aug. 13), and the Jason Momoa-starring Sweet Girl (Aug. 20) all make their debut this month. Those are, of course, complemented by some fun library titles on Aug. 1 like Catch Me If You Can, Inception, and Pineapple Express.

New on Netflix: August 2021

Coming Soon

Comedy Premium League — NETFLIX SERIES 

D.P. — NETFLIX SERIES 

August 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

August 3

Pray Away  — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — NETFLIX SERIES

August 4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen 

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Control Z: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Cooking With Paris — NETFLIX SERIES

August 6

Hit & Run — NETFLIX SERIES

Navarasa — NETFLIX SERIES 

The Swarm — NETFLIX FILM 

Vivo — NETFLIX FILM

August 8

Quartet

August 9

SHAMAN KING — NETFLIX ANIME

August 10

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace – August 10

August 11

Bake Squad — NETFLIX SERIES

The Kissing Booth 3 — NETFLIX FILM

La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

August 12

AlRawabi School for Girls — NETFLIX SERIES

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild — NETFLIX ANIME

August 13

Beckett — NETFLIX FILM

Brand New Cherry Flavor — NETFLIX SERIES

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific — NETFLIX FAMILY

Gone for Good — NETFLIX SERIES

The Kingdom — NETFLIX SERIES

Valeria: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

August 15

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

August 16

Walk of Shame

August 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

August 18

The Defeated — NETFLIX SERIES

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Out of my league — NETFLIX FILM

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — NETFLIX FILM

August 19

Like Crazy

August 20

The Chair — NETFLIX SERIES

Everything Will Be Fine — NETFLIX SERIES

The Loud House Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sweet Girl — NETFLIX FILM 

August 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — NETFLIX ANIME

August 24

Oggy Oggy — NETFLIX FAMILY

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

August 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Clickbait — NETFLIX SERIES

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Motel Makeover — NETFLIX SERIES

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes — NETFLIX SERIES

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — NETFLIX SERIES

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

August 26

EDENS ZERO — NETFLIX ANIME

Family Reunion: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY 

August 27

He’s All That — NETFLIX FILM 

I Heart Arlo — NETFLIX FAMILY

Titletown High — NETFLIX SERIES

August 28

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — NETFLIX SERIES

August 31

Sparking Joy — NETFLIX SERIES

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties – — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Leaving Netflix: August 2021

August 1

American Assassin

August 4

#cats_the_mewvie

August 7

The Promise

August 9

El Cartel: Season 1

El Cartel 2: Season 

Nightcrawler

August 12

Safety Not Guaranteed

Scary Movie 5

August 14

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

August 15

Jericho: Seasons 1-2

Wish I Was Here

August 20

Kill the Irishman

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

The Founder

August 22

1BR 

August 26

The Angry Birds Movie 2

August 27

A Princess for Christmas

August 29

Strange but True

August 30

Casino Royale

The Eichmann Show

Full Out

Quantum of Solace

Stranger than Fiction

August 31

Adrift

Angel Eyes

The Big Lebowski

Chinatown

The Departed

Election

The Girl Next Door

Hey Arnold! The Movie 

Hot Rod

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) 

Love Actually 

Love Happens

The Manchurian Candidate

Monsters vs. Aliens

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Nacho Libre

Moon Kingdom

Pootie Tang 

The Prince & Me

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

The Ring

Road to Perdition

The Social Network

Superbad

The Time Traveler’s Wife

