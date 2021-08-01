New on Netflix: August 2021 Releases – Den of Geek

We’re deep into the dog days of summer, but Netflix’s list of new releases for August 2021 feels like fall.

That is to say that Netflix has some really good library TV titles this month that harken back to the glory days of the fall TV network calendar. August 1 sees the arrival of two of the best NBC shows of all time: Tina Fey comedy 30 Rock, and life-affirming (American) football drama Friday Night Lights. If you’ve not seen either, catch up with them both. That’s an order.

As for original offerings, Netflix has plenty of those this month as well. Intriguing TV series such as Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (Aug. 3), Brand New Cherry Flavor (Aug. 13), The Chair (Aug. 20), and Clickbait (Aug. 25) all arrive this month. Netflix also continues its path of anime domination thanks to Shaman King (Aug. 9), EDENS ZERO (Aug. 26), and spinoff film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Aug. 23).

The biggest potential hits might be on the original film side of things. The Kissing Booth 3 (Aug. 3), Beckett (Aug. 13), and the Jason Momoa-starring Sweet Girl (Aug. 20) all make their debut this month. Those are, of course, complemented by some fun library titles on Aug. 1 like Catch Me If You Can, Inception, and Pineapple Express.