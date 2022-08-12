new-niger/kogi-custom-command-comptroller-vows-to-flush-out-smugglers

The new Comptroller of Niger/Kogi Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller Busayo Kadejo,

has vowed that under his leadership, smugglers will not have an abode in the command.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony in Minna, Kadejo said he aims to surpass the achievements of his predecessor, Abubakar Mohammed Adamu, who has been transferred to Bauchi Command.

Commending the outgone Comptroller, the new Comptroller said, “For the activities he had carried out during his stay, I will do my best to ensure that Niger and Kogi will not be an abode for smugglers.

“Comptroller Adamu is an achiever and taking over from him, I aim to surpass his achievements. I have looked at the board and seen the seizures and arrests he had made; he has set a standard and there is no way I will perform less than that. I will work to ensure that I will not perform less than him.”

He then urged the officers of the Command to support and cooperate with him adding that he would operate an open-door policy.

Earlier, in his address, the outgoing Comptroller Adamu, charged his successor to surpass his achievements and bring smuggling to its barest minimum in the area.

According to him,” I have contributed my quota in the Command. During my watch, we succeeded in tightening the security around the borders to ensure that smuggling activities are reduced. I want you to surpass my achievements and I urge all the officers to give you the same cooperation and support they gave to me that made me succeed during my stay here.”