New mom Mandy Moore pumps breast milk while climbing mountain: ‘New realities of adventuring’ – USA TODAY

“Mountain Mandy” Moore is back – with some mom-approved accessories.

The “This Is Us” star, 37, took to her Instagram Story Tuesday to document her mountain-climbing expedition at Washington’s Mount Baker, marking one of her first excursions since welcoming baby August with husband Taylor Goldsmith in February.

“We made it. On the summit at 6:30 this am,” she captioned a photo of herself giving a triumphant thumbs up on the mountain’s peak. “More to come. Never been this tired. And I have an infant.”

In addition to her hiking boots, helmet, backpack and other protective equipment, Moore showed off her latest piece of hiking gear as a new mom: Her breast-milk pump.

Moore shared three different photos of herself pumping breast milk throughout her trek, including a sleepy shot of herself pumping at midnight “when we first woke up this AM to climb.”

“New realities of adventuring,” she captioned another photo using her Medela breast pump on the trail. In spite of her new responsibilities, Moore said she’s “happy to be back at it.”

Moore announced the birth of her son in a February Instagram post, as well as his full name: August “Gus” Harrison Goldsmith.

“Gus is here,” she wrote. “He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

Moore explained in a follow-up post the next day that the name August signifies the month she and Goldsmith, who was born in August, “found out we were having a boy.”

“We always loved the name… so it was settled very early on in our book,” Moore captioned an Instagram picture of a gray blanket embroidered with her son’s moniker.

In March, Moore opened up about the “harrowing” delivery of her son and her “grueling” hours-long labor.

“I still wanted to have an unmedicated birth, but, while I was in the car on the way to the hospital, I was like, ‘Taylor, I’m getting an epidural. I don’t want you to be mad at me, but that’s what’s happening when we get to the hospital,'” she recalled.

