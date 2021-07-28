New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 242 additional COVID-19 cases – KOB

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday.
The latest deaths include:
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,402.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 242 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 209,356 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 69 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 9 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 5 new cases in Colfax County
- 11 new cases in Curry County
- 12 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 33 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 24 new cases in Lea County
- 5 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 10 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 14 new cases in Sandoval County
- 5 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 6 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
- 8 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
The state reported that 121 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 196,698 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
