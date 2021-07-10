New Mexico reports 1 new death, 125 additional COVID-19 cases – KOB

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 1 additional COVID-19-related death in Friday’s report.
The latest death includes:
- A male in his 60s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,354.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 125 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 206,252 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 43 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 4 new cases in Curry County
- 6 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 3 new cases in Luna County
- 7 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 10 new cases in Sandoval County
- 4 new cases in San Juan County
- 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 13 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 77 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 195,354 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
