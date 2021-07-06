New Mass Effect Mod Fixes Conrad Verner Glitch | Screen Rant – Screen Rant

A notorious continuity gaff from Mass Effect 2 is corrected thanks to a new fan mod for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. In the first Mass Effect game, Commander Shepard encounters Conrad Verner, a fanboy on the Citadel who is a little too obsessed with the soon-to-be hero of the Milky Way. The woefully un-qualified Verner eventually decides to enlist in active military service to follow in Shepard’s footsteps, which players can discourage by either politely convincing him to support the war from the homefront (the Paragon option) or pointing a blaster in his face to show him what it’s like to be under enemy fire (the Renegade choice).

Both options successfully convince Verner to back off at first, but when Shepard encounters him again on Illium in Mass Effect 2, he oddly remembers the Commander putting a gun to his head – even if players went with the Paragon option in Mass Effect. This was due to a programming glitch, and although Bioware eventually addressed the discrepancy with Verner’s memories in a DLC mission for Mass Effect 3, the error would ultimately go unaltered in the recent Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Until now, as Eurogamer.com reports that a new mod for the Mass Effect Legendary Collection fixes the infamous Conrad Verner glitch from Mass Effect 2. Dubbed the “Conrad Verner Remembers (ME2LE) Bug Fix,” this mod puts a photo of Verner in Shepard’s courters, which the Commander can interact with to recall how they treated him in the first game. Upon encountering Verner on Illium, he’ll now remember his last meeting with Shepard correctly and greet them accordingly.

There have been several fan mods for the PC version of Mass Effect series over the years, which allow players to patch in previously planned content that Bioware cut for whatever reason (such as Jack’s deleted romance with a female Shepard), further customize their Commander with additional hair options, or even create an alternate ending to replace the controversial conclusion to Mass Effect 3. While Bioware has been largely supportive of the fan-modding community, there has been some drama – noted Mass Effect modder Giftfish recently pulled all of their creations from Nexus Mods due to a lack of plenty for stealing their work.

Conrad Verner’s notorious lapse in memory is a relatively minor hiccup in the grand scheme of the larger Mass Effect saga (and one that arguably fits the absent-minded fanboy), but it remained an odd note in a series that did such a good job in carrying over player choices from one installment to the next. Thanks to this new mod, however, Verner will have a more accurate recollection of his interactions with Shepard when the two meet up again in Mass Effect 2.

