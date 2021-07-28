New mask mandate for 12 Nevada counties goes into effect July 30 – KTNV Las Vegas

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Today, in line with Emergency Directive 045 (signed and effective May 3, 2021), the State of Nevada is automatically adopting the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance related to mask requirements. However, the State has issued Emergency Directive 047 to provide a grace period until 12:01 a.m. on July 30 for the new mask mandate to go into effect in impacted counties throughout the State.

In an announcement to the media, the CDC recommended that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.

Based on the latest CDC data, 12 of Nevada’s 17 counties are currently deemed as having substantial or high transmission. That includes: Carson, Churchill, Clark, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Washoe and White Pine.

Eureka, Humboldt and Lander counties are listed as moderate and Pershing and Storey counties are at low transmission as of the latest CDC updates.

To allow communities and businesses in counties with substantial or high transmission time to implement the new requirements, today, Gov. Sisolak issued Emergency Directive 047, which allows a three-day grace period to implement the new State mask mandate, meaning that Tuesday’s updates from the CDC will formally go into effect on July 30, 2021. Businesses and residents in counties with substantial or high transmission are strongly urged to adopt the changes as soon as possible.

This update comes as the Delta variant now accounts for the majority of new cases. The Delta variant has shown to be much more contagious and spreads more than twice as easily from one person to another, compared with earlier strains.

Additionally, the new CDC mask guidance issued today included a recommendation for universal masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

State officials, including the Nevada Department of Education and Health and Human Services, have been in conversations with local school districts regarding reopening policies and face coverings for staff and students. The grace period provided in Emergency Directive 047 will allow time for continued conversations between State and school district leaders, including a thorough assessment of the recently released CDC recommendations and how they align with feedback from ongoing conversations around the need to keep our children and educators safe with increases in community transmission.

Signed in early May, the State’s Emergency Directive 045 stipulates that “individuals not exempted by Directive 024, Directive 028, or guidance issued by the Nevada Health Response shall be required to cover their nose and mouth with a mask or face covering in a manner consistent with current guidance issued by the CDC, and any subsequent guidance issued by the CDC.” As a reminder, this does not apply to participants in “certain activities or events, including but not limited to: athletes, performers, or musicians, to the extent other directives set forth less restrictive face covering requirements for those participants.” Emergency Directive 047 keeps all of these same provisions in place.

Private entities and organizations may have mask policies that are more restrictive than the CDC or county guidance. Employees should consult with their employers regarding workplace COVID-19 safety protocols.

The State of Nevada continues to encourage all residents and visitors to be vaccinated as soon as they are able. All three vaccines are safe and effective and Nevadans 12 years of age and older are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Go to NVCOVIDFighter.org or call 1-800-401-0946 for the latest information on appointment and walk in availability.

As of July 27, 2,128,937 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Clark County. Additional vaccine updates for Clark County include: