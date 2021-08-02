New Macs spotted in Eurasian regulatory filings, likely the redesigned M1X MacBook Pros – 9to5Mac

As rumors about the upcoming M1X MacBook Pro continue to gain steam, new MacBook models running macOS 12 Monterey have appeared in Eurasian Economic Commission filings. As spotted by French site Consomac, Apple has filed two new Macs numbered A2442 and A2485 with the regulators.

While there are many Mac model numbers on the list, most of them are simply updates for the upcoming macOS software coming this fall. The A2442 and A2485 models, on the other hand, do not match with any existing Macs.

With that, Apple could be readying the launch of its rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, as the redesigned MacBook Air is expected for later 2022.

In his Power On newsletter on Sunday, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says more “M1X” processors are still on track for a release in the “coming months,” while a new high-end Mac mini will come “soon after that.” In 2022, Gurman expects that the iMac will “fully transition by the end of next year” and that a “revamped, smaller Mac Pro with Apple Silicon” is coming “later next year as well.”

With the M1X chip, the new MacBook Pro is rumored to be even powerful, bring a 1080p FaceTime camera, remove the Touch Bar panel, and add more ports like HDMI, microSD, and a new MagSafe charging connector.

In terms of design, the new MacBook Pros are said to feature an all-new form factor and will reportedly be available in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes using the new mini-LED screen technology.

You can learn more about the upcoming M1X MacBook Pro here in our full roundup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: