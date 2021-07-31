New Life Is Strange: True Colors Trailer Tours Haven Springs – TheGamer

This new Life Is Strange trailer will really sell you on Haven Springs.

We’ve been gifted new content for the upcoming Life Is Strange: True Colors game set to launch September 10, 2021. Just recently, Square Enix released a new trailer that shows the game is “set beneath breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains” in Haven Springs. The location is described as a “small town with a big heart,” so it seems we can rely on some more wholesome content to match the previous Life Is Strange games.

The trailer is narrated from the perspective of Steph Gingrich, a character who was featured in the prequel, Life is Strange: Before the Storm. Steph is a queer character who attended Blackwell with Chloe Price, one of the main characters in the original game.

In the trailer, Steph talks about what a wholesome place Haven Springs is, and how all the exciting events there take place on Main Street. The trailer shows off the buildings in the town, giving it an almost old-time feel. Specifically, Steph calls attention to the Black Lantern, a restaurant-bar where everyone tends to gather, and where you could “find family.” We see that Steph proudly works at a music studio, in which she explains that she’s always on top of playing the latest artists. Additionally, Steph mentions Haven’s “Legendary Spring Festival” in which live music is played by the lake in a night that you will never forget.

The trailer ends by pointing out that Haven Springs is possibly the best part of Colorado, and that you can find your true colors there. With all the warm content advertised for Haven Springs, you can bet that after watching the trailer, you’ll be sold on wanting to experience it for yourself.

While we wait for the game to be released, you can read about why some think that Life Is Strange: New Colors needs to show a true depiction of grief. Plenty of games take a crack at showing how people cope with loss, and True Colors will hopefully capture that in a realistic manner.

