Home Technology New Life Is Strange: True Colors Trailer Shows Off Colorado Setting, Arcade Machines – Nintendo Life
Technology

New Life Is Strange: True Colors Trailer Shows Off Colorado Setting, Arcade Machines – Nintendo Life

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
new-life-is-strange:-true-colors-trailer-shows-off-colorado-setting,-arcade-machines-–-nintendo-life

Pew pew pew colors

  • KateGray
  • by Kate Gray

We still can’t quite believe that the Life is Strange games are coming to Switch, but it’s just over a month until we get True Colors on the Switch, and a couple of weeks longer than that until we can play the Life is Strange Remastered Collection, too. What a year!

Ahead of the imminent release of True Colors, Square Enix and Deck Nine have released a new story trailer focusing on the Haven Springs, Colorado setting of the game. Narrated by Steph — a character who was also in prequel Before the Storm, and potentially one of the protagonist’s love interests in this game — the trailer plays out like a tourism advert.

Haven Springs has a bar with a pool table and arcade machines, a record shop, local radio station, and, of course, Steph’s Dungeons and Dragons games. As Alex Chen, you’ll also have the chance to perform live music at regular outdoor concerts — maybe even with opportunities for romance.

[source youtu.be]

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Taking Your Portfolio to the Metaverse? Start With...

Dr Disrespect responds to NICKMERCS’ three Warzone saving...

Explore Haven Springs in new ‘Life is Strange:...

Google Pixel 6 rumors: The latest release date,...

HP leads increased Chromebook supply, holds 36 per...

Patch this WordPress plugin bug, thousands of site...

Levi’s Goes Avant-Garde on Amazon’s ‘Making the Cut’...

Six Mexico Major Rainbow Six Siege Teams and...

Samsung Galaxy S Pen Pro rumors suggest a...

Initial Steam Deck success could open the door...

Leave a Reply