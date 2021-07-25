New Kaizer Chiefs signing Dube ready for starting berth – Dladla

The Bafana Bafana star is among the new signings Amakhosi have brought on board so far this transfer window

Former Richards Bay FC head coach Simo Dladla believes new Kaizer Chiefs signing Austin Dube is ready for a starting berth at the PSL giants.

Dube is among the new signings that have been announced by the Soweto giants who are on a mission to strengthen their side, after their two-window transfer ban came to an end.

Brendon Petersen, Njabulo Ngcobo, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Phathusedzo Nange, and Kgaogelo Sekgota are the other new players who have been confirmed at Amakhosi.

“Chiefs must just put him straight into the starting line-up,” Dladla told KickOff.com.

“Remember we played against Chiefs and scored and kept [Samir] Nurkovic quiet throughout the whole game. Surely, that is where the interest began. But besides that, remember he also played for TS Galaxy against Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup.

“He’s very technical and he reads the game very well, plus he’s one of those rare centre-backs with a left foot. And he’s someone who uses his brain more than his body.

“He’s got height and has eyes for goals. This past season alone, he scored five goals in 30 games at Richards Bay.”

Likened to Mashamaite

Dladla also likened the Bafana Bafana star to Tefu Mashamaite.

“He’s exactly like Mashamaite because he can score, Mashamaite used to score a lot of goals through set-pieces,” he added.

“Dube can score, he is a clever player, I’m sure you saw him playing for Bafana he did not concede in the Cosafa the whole tournament and he was always there. He will make it.

“He is someone who is passionate about defending, and he has mastered the art of defending. He is not clumsy.

“He’s someone that can easily give you 30 games because he is not exposed to tackles and cautions you see, and suspensions and things like that.”

Dube was under Dladla’s tutelage at the GladAfrica champions last season.