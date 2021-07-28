new-kaizer-chiefs-signing-dolly-relishes-billiat-reunion

The Bafana star is hopeful their combined experience will play a critical role in their pursuit of silverware at Amakhosi

New Kaizer Chiefs signing Keagan Dolly has explained what his reunion with Khama Billiat will mean for the Premier Soccer League side.



Dolly and Billiat played alongside each other at Mamelodi Sundowns, before seeking greener pastures elsewhere – Dolly left the PSL for Montpellier in 2017, while Billiat crossed the Jukskei river to join Chiefs a year later. On Tuesday, Dolly, a Caf Champions League winner with Sundowns, completed a three-year move to Chiefs after the expiration of his contract with the Ligue 1 side, and his experience is expected to help Amakhosi, who are rebuilding after completing a Fifa transfer ban.

“I am excited about being here and starting my career with Chiefs. I am looking forward to getting in touch with teammates and coaches and getting down to business,” Dolly told the club’s media department.

“I speak with Khama a lot and it is an exciting time to play with him again, especially after we had good connections when we played at Sundowns.

Editors’ Picks Boca kids pushed to the limit as Libertadores brawl continues to haunt Argentine giants

First Ramos, now Varane: Real Madrid’s crumbling decay highlighted by defensive departures

Manchester United confirm Varane agreement with defender set for £41m Old Trafford switch

Chelsea in Kounde transfer talks with Sevilla and could offer Zouma in swap deal

“We will bring what we have learnt throughout a couple of seasons that we played for different clubs. We can come back, work hard for the team and score more goals as we encourage each other.

“I feel right at home because I know a lot of players that are part of the team. That will make me settle and work together.”

The attacking midfielder also revealed his childhood connection with the Glamour Boys and spoke about his experience in France.

Childhood Chiefs’ Connection

“Since I was young, my father introduced me to Chiefs and I supported Chiefs I think since the age of five, as I used to attend the stadium to watch Stanton Fredericks and Jabu Pule when I used to play for Westbury Arsenal,” he added.



“So, it is not new to me, I know what the club is all about, I know the mentality of the club and, as I said, I am ready to settle in, get to know everyone and get down to business.”

“My time in France was a good one, a learning curve for me, perhaps with a few setbacks in terms of injuries and not getting as much game time, but I grew as a person and as a player because I learned a lot from Europeans, especially how they deal with struggles.

“For now, I know what to expect when something like that happens to me again.”



The 28-year-old also explained how he hopes to help Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Happy Mashiane at the Soweto Giants.



“Coming back to Chiefs, I hope to help the youngsters coming up. I watched Mashiane, I watched Ngcobo playing and are looking very good. I will give them advice where I can,” he concluded.



“I learnt a lot in France and I hope I have come back to share my experience. With us the senior players in the team, we will share the experience and encourage the boys to keep them on track.”



Dolly spent four seasons with Montpellier.