New Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Trailer Released – ComicBook.com

Fans of the Hotel Transylvania franchise will have to wait a little longer than expected to see the fourth installment in the series, as Sony recently pushed Hotel Transylvania: Transformania back to an October 1st release date. However, the studio is helping to make the wait a little easier by debuting a brand new trailer for Transformania, giving fans another glimpse into what the movie has in store.

Sony Animation released the newest trailer for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on Thursday morning, kicking off the month of July in style. You can check out the trailer in its entirety in the video at the top of the page.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania stars Selena Gomez as Mavis, the daughter of Dracula, reprising her role from the first three films. This time around, however, Gomez will also be serving as executive producer. The rest of the cast includes Andy Samberg, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Brian Hull, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, and Molly Shannon.

Franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky won’t be directing the new installment, but he will return as screenwriter and executive producer. Tartakovsky wrote the screenplay with Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo. The film is directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon, with Alice Dewey Goldstone serving as producer.

Here’s the official synopsis for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania:

“Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterfication Ray,’ goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.”

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania arrives in theaters on October 1st.