The Honor X20 SE was introduced last month, and now a new X20 smartphone is on its way. Two photos of the device were posted by Digital Chat Station, a trustworthy leakster from China, who said there’s still some love for flat screens in China, and that’s why Honor has decided to skip the 2.5D curved glass.

The images reveal a dual front-facing camera behind a pill-shaped Bioreports News hole in the left. There isn’t a power key visible, meaning it is likely just below the volume rocker, acting as a fingerprint scanner as well.







Honor X20

The design of the back has three cameras and a single LED flash lined up in a square formation that is sitting on an oreo island. This design is similar to the Huawei Mate 30 smartphones, and even the recently announced Huawei nova 8i, bringing back the lovely topic of Honor’s independence.

Looking at the setup from up close, it appears to have one big aperture and two tiny ones, meaning we’re looking at а main camera + depth + portrait combo; the Honor X20 will likely keep the legacy of the X lineup – affordable smartphones with big displays and batteries for video entertainment and browsing.

Source (in Chinese) | Via