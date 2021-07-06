New Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra update is mysteriously massive – SamMobile

The rollout of the July security update for Galaxy devices is beginning to show some urgency this week. The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 10 lineups were updated with the latest security fixes earlier today, and the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are also receiving a similar update today. Only the update that’s rolling out for the Galaxy Note 20 series is massive, with the over-the-air download over 1GB in size while the changelog simply says that security has been improved.

An updated QR scanner app seems to be the only user-facing change

Upon closer inspection, the only new thing we could find was an updated QR code scanner. Instead of simply opening the camera app when you tap the QR Scanner toggle in the notification shade, you now get a dedicated QR scanner app that was first introduced on the Galaxy S21 series. In addition to scanning QR codes with the camera, you can open QR codes saved in the device gallery, a functionality that was also added to the Galaxy S21 lineup with a recent update.

As for what else is new or improved, it’s a mystery at this point, though if you find anything, do feel free to let us know down in the comments section. According to Samsung, The July update is supposed to fix Android Auto issues for Galaxy devices, but why that would warrant a big update like this is anyone’s guess. Oh, and you’re not getting One UI 3.1.1 with this release, if you’re wondering.

In any case, the update — firmware version N98xxXXU2DUF8 — is currently out in Germany and should make its way to more countries in the coming days. It can be downloaded over the air from the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra’s Settings » Software update menu using the Download and install option inside. Alternatively, download the latest firmware from our archives and upgrade your phone using a Windows PC.



