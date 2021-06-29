JUST WATCHED
New footage appears to show Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan
MUST WATCH
The Taliban claim to have opened the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, which comes as President Joe Biden says the partnership between the US and Afghanistan will be sustained after ordering the withdrawal of all US troops from the country. CNN’s Nic Robertson reports.
Source: CNN
The Taliban claim to have opened the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, which comes as President Joe Biden says the partnership between the US and Afghanistan will be sustained after ordering the withdrawal of all US troops from the country. CNN’s Nic Robertson reports.
Source: CNN