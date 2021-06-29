Home NEWS New footage appears to show Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan
New footage appears to show Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan

The Taliban claim to have opened the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan. This comes as US President Joe Biden says the partnership between the US and Afghanistan will be sustained after ordering the withdrawal of all US troops from the country. CNN's Nic Robertson reports.

    New footage appears to show Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan

Source: CNN

