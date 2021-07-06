New Features and Mechanics We Hope To See in the Upcoming ‘Dragon Age 4’ – IGN Southeast Asia

Dragon Age 4 is Bioware’s most anticipated video game yet. With Anthem and Mass Effect Andromeda being some of the biggest disappointments in recent history, Dragon Age 4 is poised to be a return to form for the studio.

Bolstered by the unpredictable success of Dragon Age Inquisition, the third game in the series has provided a solid foundation for Dragon Age 4 to build on. It has been about seven years since the last Dragon Age, so Bioware has had ample time to come up with all kinds of improvements for the series.

Since Dragon Age 4 is on the horizon, here are the features that Dragon Age 4 needs to be an amazing RPG.

Full-On Customisation

The first Dragon Age was praised for its highly expansive range of customisation afforded to the player, whether it be the player character’s in-game origins, or how they interacted with NPCs. Over time, this aspect of Dragon Age has become more restrictive in subsequent entries.

The last two Dragon Age games streamlined a lot of what made the series unique. So it would be nice if the systems in Dragon Age Origins, like the distribution of the playable character’s Attributes and stats, are controlled by the player to have a bigger impact in combat.

There’s also the amount of control the player has over their party members, which has become a lot more vague in Dragon Age Inquisition. A Final Fantasy XII-like Gambit system, where players can methodically program what each character should do in specific situations, is definitely needed.

Exploring Tevinter and Beyond

Dragon Age Inquisition gave us a sprawling world unlike any other in the series, which allows players to explore two major regions of Thedas, Orlais and Ferelden. With different biomes and areas of interest, it was a good approximation of what an open-world Dragon Age could be.

Dragon Age 4 would be the best place to introduce an open-world Thedas, especially if it allowed players to visit places that have been mentioned countless times but have remained unexplored, like the kingdom of Rivain or its neighbour, the Principality of Antivan.

Since it is already confirmed that Dragon Age 4 will take place in the Tevinter Imperium region, it would be great to see the fallout of the Qunari War, as well as visit the land that the Qunari themselves hail from, Seheron.

Hybrid Classes

So far, when players get far enough in a Dragon Age game, they get to upgrade their base classes, that being Warrior, Mage, and Rogue, with Specialisations that will give them a wider range of abilities.

This usually means that Warriors can become Paladins and learn more healing skills, or Rogues can upgrade into Assassins for more stealth-based attacks. These are all exciting moments in a player’s playthrough, but it can certainly be better.

Hybrid classes are a great way for players to mix and match abilities from two different skill trees, effectively creating a whole new play style as a result. We’ve seen it implemented to great effect in games like Dragon’s Dogma, so it is high time for Dragon Age to introduce it.

A Sense of Verticality

The aforementioned open-world aspects of Dragon Age Inquisition will definitely be improved on in Dragon Age 4, but what really needs to be better is the moment-to-moment exploration that players experience within the open-world environment.

Dragon Age 2 basically had players teleported to new places, and Inquisition at times had areas that were too big, which made trekking through the world a chore. The introduction of a jump button also felt underutilised in Inquisition.

Dragon Age 4 ultimately needs a smoother exploration system, allowing players to explore every nook and cranny instead of them just meandering around. Mechanics like jumping and gliding can definitely add more free-form movement and a sense of scale to the world.

Bigger Involvement in the World

Dragon Age Origins and its DLCs definitely placed players right in the middle of everything that was going on in the world. Dragon Age 2 opted for a more personal story of the player’s rise in notoriety within a city.

Dragon Age Inquisition transformed players into political figures, a beacon of hope with no real personal attachment to the world and the calamity at hand. This aspect of personalisation was lost in the third game and that’s something Dragon Age 4 could rectify.

Let players be a more important hero in the world, one who is in tune with the troubles of the common man, instead of being a ‘Chosen One’. This personalised story could also lead to better sidequests too, which is always a plus.