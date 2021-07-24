New drone footage shows deadly floods devastating China’s ‘iPhone city’ – Business Insider

This week, deadly floods hit China’s Henan province, killing at least 33 people.

New footage shows the flooding in Zhengzhou, home to the largest iPhone-assembly plant.

The extreme flooding in Europe and China is a consequence of the climate crisis, experts say.

Floods devastated China’s Henan province this week after eight months’ worth of rain fell in just 24 hours during a storm publications are calling a “once-in-a-thousand-years event” that left “scientists stunned.”

The extreme flooding in China killed at least 33 people and displaced hundreds of thousands more as residents were evacuated by rescue teams across the region, The Washington Post reported, citing local officials. Historic floods also damaged several communities in Europe, with more than 200 people killed, The Associated Press reported.

New drone footage from the BBC shows the flooding in Zhengzhou, a factory town known as “iPhone City.” An estimated 350,000 residents are employed there at the largest iPhone-assembly plant, which produces almost half of Apple’s most popular product. Many of the workers live on factory campuses.

Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook said on Twitter that the company “will be donating to support relief efforts” in Germany, Belgium, and Western Europe. Apple did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on how it was responding to the flooding in China.

The Zhengzhou iPhone factory is operated by Foxconn Technology Group, a company in Taiwan. Foxconn did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Foxconn told The Wall Street Journal that it implemented a flood-control emergency-response plan. According to The Journal, water entered the factory and the power went out.

—Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 16, 2021

Videos show people stranded inside Zhengzhou’s flooded subway system, where 12 people died, according to the BBC. Footage of rescue workers saving a 4-month-old girl has gone viral in China, the BBC reported on Friday. Nearby, the infant’s mother was found dead, “frozen in a position that seemed like she was lifting something up,” the BBC said, citing Beijing Youth Daily.

Experts say the extreme weather across the world this week is a consequence of the climate crisis. According to Apple’s most recent environmental report, the company is transitioning its entire manufacturing supply chain to 100% renewable electricity by 2030, including suppliers like Foxconn.