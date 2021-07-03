New Dead Space Game Reported to be Coming from EA Studio Motive – Comic Years

EA’s studio Motive has two games under its belt. So far, they’ve all taken place in the Star Wars Universe. The first was 2017’s Battlefront 2, a game for which I’ve sung praises for years now on Comic Years. The second was last year’s Star Wars Squadrons. Both games have inherent similarities but the studio is reportedly branching out of the IP. They’re not heading outside of the galaxy however if rumors are true. A new Dead Space game is reported to be the new project at EA Motive and an announcement could be soon. Here’s what we know about this fan-favorite series and its possible return.

Is EA Motive Making a New Dead Space Game? Here’s What We Know

Image Credit: EA

Let’s start from the top. Eurogamer reported in March that EA Motive was working on a new game. That project would involve an “established IP”, which fans immediately assumed was a Dead Space game. The series hasn’t released a new game since 2013. The horror space-shooter is a great franchise and fans really want to see it return. GamesBeat’s Jeff Grub had originally reported the same thing first, and then added that the reveal would come during the upcoming EA Play Live showcase on July 22.

GamesBeat’s newest report gives us even more insight into the game. The latest report says Motive is mirroring the recent Capcom’s recent Resident Evil remakes and new games like Resident Evil Village. It’s unclear if the game is a full remake of the original game or just a reimagining of the series. GamesBeat does note, however that the game relies on the first Dead Space as a “strong foundation.” The upcoming July 22 Showcase from EA should certainly help answer some of these questions.

EA is on a run of reviving old series that fans love. Last summer, they announced Skate 4 during EA Play Live. The popular sports game is still awhile away from releasing, but it’s nice to know it’s coming. What’s interesting about these new Dead Space game reports is that it seems like the game is underway. Skate 4 was pitched as much more of a pre-development project. It’s exciting to know something’s on the way. It would be even better to have a release window announced at this summer’s event.

More Info Likely at EA Play Live 2021

Image Credit: EA

EA Play Live 2021 is going to likely be where we learn what’s really happening. The event is essentially the replacement for the publisher’s role in E3. If we are going to see a new Dead Space game revealed here, then it’ll likely be an end-of-show highlight from the Motive team. That could be a real Bioreports News to close a show with, so make sure you tune in for the whole thing. The event will start at 1 PM EST on July 22.

When it comes to horror games, many rely on cheap thrills to get a scare out of players. Dead Space always painted scenes and moments with a broader brush stroke. Every element of Dead Space games unnerve and excite. It’s wildly promising that these rumors continue to seem more and more likely. While we only have a few weeks to wait until EA Play Live 2021, it will likely feel like an eternity for Dead Space fans.

If you're a Dead Space fan, then let us know in the comments!

Featured Image Credit: EA