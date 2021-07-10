New date announced for the 3rd annual “Celebration of Mac Miller” – REVOLT TV

Macheads rejoice — Details regarding the third annual “Celebration of Mac Miller” have been announced. The Mac Miller Memoir took to Twitter Friday (July 9) to reveal the event will take place on Sept. 10 this year, opposed to Sept. 7 — the actual date of Mac’s death.

A statement the group shared on Twitter revealed that the decision to move the date was made after conversations with Mac’s family. Since 2018, Mac’s loyal fans and friends have gathered at the infamous Blue Slide Park to celebrate the late rapper’s legacy. The event continued in 2019, but was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020.

“We’ve been working diligently alongside the City of Pittsburgh to ensure this year’s event came to fruition. After a relentless year of waiting, we’re excited to finally announce that our 3rd annual ‘Celebration of Mac Miller’ will be held on September 10th, 2021 at Blue Slide Park in Pittsburgh, PA,” the letter reads. “It was an important decision made with Mac’s family that we chose a new date dedicated to celebrating his life and legacy. We have decided that further events should not take place on the 7th of September. After being apart from the Machead community during 2020, we can’t wait to see all of the new and familiar faces again this year.”

In late June, The Mac Miller Fund announced a new art initiative to award 75 micro-grants of $1,000 to people who identify as Black, indigenous and other minority groups. The program is provided by The Pittsburgh Foundation’s Center for Philanthropy, according to a press release.

The President of the Pittsburgh Foundation Lisa Schroeder said, “This program is yet another wonderful example of how the fund is channeling Mac Miller’s spirit in the Pittsburgh region and the rest of the country. As his fame skyrocketed, he shared his musical artistry generously – allowing people to internalize it however they would choose, and he reached out broadly.”

Check out the event details below: