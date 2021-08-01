New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 13 Release Surprise – Forbes

With Apple recently confirming new iPhone production delays, Apple fans may have to wait longer and pay more to get their hands on an iPhone 13. But a new leak has delivered a surprising Apple release update.

Apple’s iPhone 13 range with its supersized new cameras – renders based on leaks from multiple … [+] sources

EverythingApplePro



Consistently reliable Apple leaker dylandkt has revealed that iPhone fans will have a silver lining when Apple announces its new iPhone 13 range: AirPods 3 will launch alongside it.

Arguably the only tech product which can compete with a new iPhone for attention, the arrival of third generation AirPods will offer millions of iPhone fans some solace after Apple CFO Luca Maestri confirmed that ongoing chip shortages will “primarily impact” iPad and iPhone production ahead of the Christmas rush.

“We expect supply constraints during the September quarter to be greater than what we experienced during the June quarter,” Maestri explained on an earnings call after Apple announced its blockbuster Q2 financial results. “The constraints will primarily impact iPhone and iPad.”

Claimed AirPods 3 images

UnclePan



Interestingly, AirPods 3 may have already been delayed after multiple industry sources claimed they were originally going to be released in April. The flipside, however, is two of the world’s hottest tech products now look set to launch together for the first time. And dylandkt has recent form having correctly leaked the arrival of Apple’s new iMac and its choice of chipset ahead of its April unveiling.

Little is actually known about AirPods 3. Leaks claim it will have a more rounded design akin to AirPods Pro with wireless charging as standard and a higher price tag but we have not seen the same flurry of leaks as those surrounding Apple’s next-gen iPhones. In contrast, iPhone 13 leaks have revealed its tweaked design in detail, supersized rear cameras, always-on displays, upgraded A15 chipset, all-new 5G modem and – for Pro models – 120Hz ProMotion displays.

On the flipside, if iPhone 13 supplies are as low as expected, the first iPhone 14 leaks suggest only buying AirPods 3 may be the smarter move anyway.

