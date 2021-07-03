New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 13 Design Shock – Forbes

Expectations for Apple’s iPhone 13 range are changing rapidly after two separate reports in a week revealed widely expected upgrades will be missing. And now iPhone fans have been dealt another blow.

Apple’s iPhone 13 range with its supersized new cameras – renders based on leaks from multiple … [+] sources

EverythingApplePro



In a shock new report, Digitimes has revealed that (for a second year running) Apple is set to launch a high proportion of its next gen iPhones with second class 5G. And the company’s most popular model looks to be one of them.

The news comes from Digitimes’ (historically reliable) supply chain sources, which state that Apple has added a fifth AiP (antenna in package) supplier – AT&S – to its ranks. The addition is part of a plan to “sharply boost the ratio of 5G mmWave devices to 60% of its new iPhone lineup in 2021.” But here lies the problem: this means the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 are going to miss out again.

And this is a shame. mmWave availability is still limited, but it will expand significantly during the circa 3 years most iPhone 13 buyers are expected to keep their phones. When you do find coverage, mmWave is also ballistically fast with speeds up to 16x higher than its standard sub-6GHz implementation. Moreover, rivals like Google and Samsung are already delivering 5G mmWave in smartphones at lower price points without Apple’s economy of scale.

Apple promises superfast iPhone 5G but mmWave will again be absent from the iphone 13 and iPhone 13 … [+] Mini

Apple



In contrast, iPhone 13 Pro models are expected to be upgraded to worldwide 5G mmWave compatibility. And perhaps this will be the biggest takeaway from Apple’s 2021 iPhones: the gap between Pro and non-Pro iPhones is growing. In addition to mmWave, Non-Pro models will again miss out on LiDAR and a third rear camera while iPhone 13 Pro models will increase their lead in connectivity, photography, upgraded displays and audio.

On the flip side, leaked iPhone 13 CAD files have all but confirmed Apple has finally shrunken the notch while supersized primary cameras with upgraded image stabilization, a hyper efficient A15 chipset and battery improvements should come to all models.

And, if the iPhone 13 lineup no longer temps you, the first iPhone 14 leaks suggest your patience will be handsomely rewarded next year.

