New Apple Exclusive Reveals Massive iPhone 13 Upgrades – Forbes

Expectations for Apple’s iPhone 13 range have been dealt several big blows this month. But now an eye-opening new report has revealed two massive upgrades might just make it.

Apple’s iPhone 13 range with its supersized new cameras – renders based on leaks from multiple … [+] sources

EverythingApplePro



MORE FROM FORBESConfirmed: Apple iOS 14.7 Breaks New Apple Watch, iPhone Feature By Gordon Kelly

Picked up by 9to5Mac, respected analysts Wedbush have dismissed worrying news that Apple plans to play it safe with both the iPhone 13 range’s storage and non-Pro updates, tipping massive upgrades for both.

First, Wedbush states that Apple will not stick to a 512GB flagship iPhone in 2021, instead doubling it to a massive 1TB. Given Apple’s introduction of ProRaw photography, which combines RAW images with iPhone image processing, this would make a lot of sense. ProRaw files can be more than 10x larger than standard iPhone HEIF and JPEG images.

That said, the greatest implication to my mind would be the trickle down effect. A 1TB iPhone would shake up the current iPhone storage configurations of 128/256/512GB. Considering 128GB was only introduced last year it is likely to remain, but a midtier jump to 512GB would be mouthwatering.

Second, Wedbush has doubled down on its claim that Apple is bringing the LiDAR sensor to all iPhone 13 models. This is a big call when detailed iPhone 13 schematics leaked in June showing iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 models with diagonal rear camera arrangements alongside a flash and upgraded Beamforming mic but no LiDAR. Then again, Wedbush continues to hold firm.

If correct, the move could also give LiDAR the shot in the arm it desperately needs. LiDAR on the iPhone Pro models delivers hugely impressive 3D scanning capabilities but its limitation to these high end phones means it has not been widely adopted by app makers, so the apps around it remain relatively niche.

Again, Wedbush is fighting against the tide here but it clearly has reason to do so and maintains a high track record of accuracy. My personal feeling is to remain cautious. With near-consensus from the leak community that the iPhone 13 line-up will have huge new cameras, better battery life, super fast global 5G and — at long last — a smaller notch, there are bigger certainties to get excited about.

Either way, with Apple’s release plans “ahead of schedule”, we are going to know sooner than you might think.

___

Follow Gordon on Facebook

More On Forbes

Top Apple Tipster Reveals First iPhone 14 Details

Apple iOS 14.7 Release: Should You Upgrade?