New advice on masks causes some Bay Area workplaces to rethink in-person rules – San Francisco Chronicle

Workplaces have been whipsawed with uncertainty in recent months as coronavirus prevention rules have changed. The news Friday that seven Bay Area counties are recommending that vaccinated people wear masks indoors added another element of unpredictability.
California rules for workplaces haven’t officially changed since they were updated last month, but companies are thinking twice in light of the new guidance from Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties.