‘Never in doubt’ – Kane fires England into early lead in Euro 2020 quarter-final vs Ukraine

The Spurs striker continues to answer his critics, netting a second goal in as many games at Euro 2020

Harry Kane’s fourth-minute goal for England in their Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine gave Gareth Southgate’s side a dream start to the match.

Following on from the momentum he had built thanks to his late strike against Germany in the 2-0 last-16 success, the Tottenham striker moved onto a Raheem Sterling pass to give his side the early initiative.

Kane had gone into the match hoping to further silence his doubters, and among those to praise the striker for his persistence was England’s Euro 96 hero Alan Shearer.

Editors’ Picks England’s saviour: Sterling is Southgate’s most important player at Euro 2020

Brazil beware! Messi-inspired Argentina are now real Copa America contenders

How Ronaldo fan Schick went from €42m Roma flop to Euro 2020 star with Czech Republic

‘Ronaldo-esque’ Damsgaard has become Denmark’s Euro 2020 breakout star

What was said?

Goooooooaaaaalllllll Sir Harry Kane unbelievable Jeff 🤣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) July 3, 2021 Harry Kane’s back. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) July 3, 2021 Kane seems to be able to score then…. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 3, 2021 They really doubted Kane, world class — Trey (@UTDTrey) July 3, 2021 Anyone still counting the number of touches Kane has had? — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) July 3, 2021 Yes Harry Kane 🙌🏿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 3, 2021 But I still see that tackle by Moore

And when Harry Kane scored 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #UKRENG — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 3, 2021 >

Further reading