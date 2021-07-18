Never Have I Ever Season 2 Replaces Chrissy Teigen With Gigi Hadid – Screen Rant

Netflix replaces Chrissy Teigen with supermodel Gigi Hadid as a guest narrator for an episode of the second season of Never Have I Ever.

WARNING: Spoilers for Never Have I Ever Season 2

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has replaced Chrissy Teigen as a narrator in Netflix’s new season of Never Have I Ever. The second season debuted on Thursday, following a successful first season of the show loosely based on creator Mindy Kaling’s life. The coming-of-age series follows Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a first-generation Indian-American high school student who’s navigating confusing, and sometimes tense, relationships with boys, friends, and her overbearing mother. Devi goes from being an over-achiever at school to an over-achiever in the boys department, stuck in a love triangle with Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jarren Lewison).

Netflix just unveiled season 2, and according to Collider, Hadid has replaced Teigen as a guest narrator in the third episode. Never Have I Ever is known for having unexpected figures narrating Devi’s inner life and feelings. Teigen stepped down from the Netflix role in June after receiving backlash for bullying tweets she made at then 16-year-old model Courtney Stodden years ago.

The third episode, titled “…opened a textbook,” shows Paxton learning of Devi’s romantic involvement with Ben, which he doesn’t handle very well. It also leads to the high schooler getting hit by a car, so it’s a rough episode for the school’s swimming star. Hadid serves as the narrator to it all, a fitting replacement considering her A-list status is as equal, if not higher, than Teigen’s.

It’s not surprising Netflix picked a household name to narrate the series because it adds to the overall quirkiness of the show. And luckily, the spot was only for vocal narration, so replacing Teigen’s commentary shouldn’t have been too much of a challenge for showrunners. Devi’s romantic struggles are relatable to anyone who’s tried to navigate awkward high school romances, which is one of the elements that make Never Have I Ever relatable for so many viewers.

Next: Never Have I Ever: Why Devi Kisses [SPOILER] In Season 1 Finale

Source: Collider





Email



How Loki’s Finale Confirmed An Infinity Stones Theory

About The Author