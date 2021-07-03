Home WORLD NEWS Neurologist Sasan Moshirzadeh joins Carris Health in Willmar
Neurologist Sasan Moshirzadeh joins Carris Health in Willmar

Jul. 3—WILLMAR — Dr. Sasan Moshirzadeh, neurologist, has joined Carris Health in Willmar and will begin seeing patients the first week of July in the Willmar Main Clinic, according to a news release from the health organization.

Moshirzadeh served as a neurologist and an assistant professor of neurology in Tehran, Iran. He then came to the U.S. where he completed his clinical neurophysiology fellowship and neurology residency training with Wayne State University School of Medicine/Detroit Medical Center in Detroit, Michigan, with extensive neurocritical, neurophysiology, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, neuro-oncology, stroke and pediatric exposure.

The department of neurology specializes in disorders of the brain, spinal cord and nerves, providing comprehensive evaluation and treatment for a variety of neurological problems and coordinates care in conjunction with primary physicians and other specialists.

Moshirzadeh will see outpatient neurology patients in the clinic setting, as well as inpatient consults at Carris Health — Rice Memorial Hospital.

