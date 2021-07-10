nets-2021-nba-mock-draft-roundup:-who-could-brooklyn-add-if-they-hold-onto-no.-27-pick?

Villanova Jeremiah Robinson-Earl white jersey jump shot

After a second-round exit last month, the Nets’ attention turns to what to do with the No. 27 pick in the upcoming draft.

With the draft set for July 29, here’s who the experts think the Nets could select with their late-first round pick.

Tyler Byrum and Chase Hughes, USA Today Sports

Jaden Springer, guard (Tennessee)

Springer may have a chance to move up the board in the pre-draft process, as teams will like his size and shooting ability (43.5% 3PT). Springer’s also a decent rebounder for his position.

Zach Harper, The Athletic

Kessler Edwards, guard/forward (Pepperdine)

No change here at No. 27 for the Nets, but I also wonder if they’ll keep the pick.



I love Kessler Edwards, and I think he could immediately be in the rotation for the Brooklyn Nets. All three years of his time at Pepperdine had him as a growing offensive weapon. His shot is pure. He can score at an elite level in transition. Edwards can take guys down into the post. He operates well in the pick-and-roll. He also has a good wingspan and great height, and his ability to defend in the team concept should work at the NBA level.

Raphielle Johnson, NBC Sports EDGE

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, power forward (Villanova)

Does Brooklyn even hang onto this pick? Or will it be used to bolster the rotation behind stars Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving? Jeff Green and Blake Griffin will both be unrestricted free agents this summer, so adding a young forward wouldn’t be the worst idea if the Nets hold onto the pick. Robinson-Earl, one of three players to win Big East Player of the Year honors this season, improved his scoring by more than five points as a sophomore while shooting nearly 50% from the field overall. Robinson-Earl will need to get better as a perimeter shooter, but his ability as a rebounder and positional defender would make him a positive asset for a contending team.



Scott Gleeson, USA Today

Usman Garuba, power forward (Spain)

The big man has international experience playing for Real Madrid, but he’ll need to develop more because his offense is too raw while his defense will be of use right off the bat. Garuba (16) was born in Madrid, Spain, to Nigerian parents.

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report

Nah’Shon Hyland, shooting guard (VCU)

Scouts expect Hyland to wind up in the first round after his NBA combine scrimmage helped validate his tape and reputation from VCU. One team in the 20s should buy/value his ability to create his own shot, shoot with range and score in bunches.