NetherRealm Starts Work on New Game, Ends DLC Support for Mortal Kombat 11 – IGN – IGN

NetherRealm took to Twitter this morning to announce that it has started work on its next project. As a result, there will be no further DLC for Mortal Kombat 11.

In a tweet, the Chicago-based studio has announced that it is “now focusing on its next project.” What is this project? NetherRealm hasn’t announced it, but the studio is primarily known for either Mortal Kombat or the Injustice series, a fighting game based on a darker version of the DC Comics universe.

NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end. — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (@MortalKombat) July 2, 2021

Unfortunately, this means that DLC support for Mortal Kombat 11, NetherRealm’s 2019 fighting game, and the most recent mainline Mortal Kombat game, has ended.

Mortal Kombat 11 enjoyed robust DLC support post-launch receiving new characters like Shang Tsung as well as a library of guest characters that include the T-800 from Terminator, the Joker, Robocop, Spawn, and John Rambo.

Have you played Mortal Kombat 11?

Every IGN Mortal Kombat Review

An expanded edition full of DLC and new storylines titled Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath was released in 2020.

IGN gave Mortal Kombat 11 a 9, calling it the “best game in the 27-year-old series.” DC also recently announced that Injustice: Gods Among us will be adapted into an official DC Animated movie.

WB also recently released a Mortal Kombat reboot film, which IGN reviewed here, calling it a fun film for fans, despite some pacing issues.

Matt T.M. Kim is IGN’s News Editor.