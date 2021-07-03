Home Technology NetherRealm Ends DLC Support For Mortal Kombat 11 To Focus On “Next Project” – Nintendo Life
NetherRealm Ends DLC Support For Mortal Kombat 11 To Focus On "Next Project"

After two years the game is complete

Smash Bros. Ultimate isn’t the only fighting game winding down. It seems NetherRealm Studios will also be ending DLC support for its 2019 release Mortal Kombat 11.

NetherRealms confirmed this over on Twitter, and also mentioned how it was now focused on its next project. It supported the latest entry in the series for two years with additional content.

Following its original release, a story expansion titled Aftermath was made available alongside Robocop in May 2020, and this was followed by Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition later on in the year.

At this stage, it’s unclear what exactly NetherRealm’s next game is, but there have been rumours about it being another superhero fighter. Keep in mind, nothing has been officially confirmed.

Did you see Mortal Kombat 11 through the end? What are you hoping to see next from NetherRealm? Leave a comment below.

