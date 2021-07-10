Home Business Netherlands reimposes COVID restrictions as Delta variant cases surge
The Dutch government on Friday announced that it will reimpose coronavirus restrictions amid a surge of new cases, largely driven by the Delta variant.

Driving the news: The government said that most “infections have occurred in nightlife settings and parties with high numbers of people,” which can be a risk for the country’s unvaccinated population.

  • They also said they were concerned about the “possibility of new virus mutations arising” and “the lingering symptoms of ‘long COVID.'”

Details: The restrictions will remain in place from July 10 at 6 a.m. local time until August 13.

  • Discos and night clubs must close.

  • Restaurants and bars will be allowed to remain open as long as they have certain social distancing measures in place. They must, however, close from midnight to 6 a.m., and live entertainment will be prohibited.

  • The government recommends that people keep parties small and that people remain 1.5 meters (about five feet) apart, including those who are vaccinated.

  • The country’s coronavirus entry pass program, which granted exceptions from the 1.5 meter distancing rule, will be suspended until restrictions are lifted.

By the numbers: The Netherlands has recorded more than 1.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,046 deaths since the pandemic began, per data from Johns Hopkins University.

