netherlands-reimposes-covid-restrictions-as-delta-variant-cases-surge

The Dutch government on Friday announced that it will reimpose coronavirus restrictions amid a surge of new cases, largely driven by the Delta variant.

Driving the news: The government said that most “infections have occurred in nightlife settings and parties with high numbers of people,” which can be a risk for the country’s unvaccinated population.

They also said they were concerned about the “possibility of new virus mutations arising” and “the lingering symptoms of ‘long COVID.'”

Details: The restrictions will remain in place from July 10 at 6 a.m. local time until August 13.

Discos and night clubs must close.

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to remain open as long as they have certain social distancing measures in place. They must, however, close from midnight to 6 a.m., and live entertainment will be prohibited.

The government recommends that people keep parties small and that people remain 1.5 meters (about five feet) apart, including those who are vaccinated.

The country’s coronavirus entry pass program, which granted exceptions from the 1.5 meter distancing rule, will be suspended until restrictions are lifted.

By the numbers: The Netherlands has recorded more than 1.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,046 deaths since the pandemic began, per data from Johns Hopkins University.

