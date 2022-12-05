Home POLITICS Netherlands beat USA 3-1 to reach W’Cup quarter-finals
Netherlands beat USA 3-1 to reach W’Cup quarter-finals

3rd December 2022

The Netherlands moved into the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the United States.

The Dutch will face either Argentina or Australia in the last eight with first-half goals from Memphis Depay and Daley Blind and a late Denzel Dumfries strike after Haji Wright had pulled one back for the Americans.

AFP

