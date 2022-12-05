Netherlands beat USA 3-1 to reach W’Cup quarter-finals

3rd December 2022

The Netherlands moved into the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the United States.

The Dutch will face either Argentina or Australia in the last eight with first-half goals from Memphis Depay and Daley Blind and a late Denzel Dumfries strike after Haji Wright had pulled one back for the Americans.

AFP

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from -.

Contact: [email protected]

–