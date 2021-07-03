Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’ season 3: Plot, cast and release date – MARCA.com

After a critically acclaimed opening two seasons, Netflix has announced that ‘Virgin River’ will have a third season. Following the story of a nurse practitioner seeking a fresh start after moving from Los Angeles to Northern California, ‘Virgin River’ has captivated audiences for its opening two seasons.

Netflix released a trailer for the third season, entitled ‘Smashing Stuff’, to help build anticipation for the first episode.

Who forms part of the cast?

The entire cast as you know it are set to return for the third season, with Alexandra Breckenridge, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Jenny Cooper, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale and Benjamin Hollingsworth all expected to make an appearance.

There will, naturally, be new cast members, with People Magazine suggesting that Zibby Allen will join the cast and play the role of Jack’s sister. Jasmine Vega will also be joining the show as Stella, which was reported by What’s on Netflix.

Where do we stand plot-wise after ‘Virgin River’ season 2?

There were cliff hangers galore in the second season of ‘Virgin River’, although the plot continues to follow the fortunes of Melinda Monroe, the nurse practitioner who has left Los Angeles to start a new life in remote Virgin River.

Questions for the new season are likely to centre around who shot Jack. The aforementioned trailer showed Jack to be alive and well, although just who tried to end his life hasn’t yet been made clear. The trailer implies that this question will be the concrete plot-point throughout the third season, with even Jack himself not clear on who pulled the trigger.

We will also see how Preacher and Paige‘s secret is played out after a shuddering climax to season two when Paige sent her son, Christopher, to Preacher for safety.

When is ‘Virgin River’ season 3 to be released?

The Netflix drama has been confirmed to be returning on Friday, July 9 2021. It set to premiere on Netflix’s app.