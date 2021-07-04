Netflix’s ‘Sex/Life’ season 2: Plot, cast and release date – MARCA.com

It has only been out for just over a week, but already ‘Sex/Life’ has become one of the most talked about Netflix shows of the year. Season 1 of the series, based on and inspired by the novel ’44 Chapters About 4 Men’, was released in full on June 24. Now, fans are wondering when season 2 of ‘Sex/Life’ will be released.

The first series had eight episodes, with each chapter of the story running for around 45 minutes. That made for several great hours of viewing, but fans want more.

Here, then, are all the details we now at this point about a second season of the ‘Sex/Life’ show.

Will there be a season 2 of ‘Sex/Life’?

There has been no announcement yet from Netflix about a second season. That makes sense, though, considering the first season only hit screens in the final week of June.

‘Sex/Life’ is proving to be very popular, though, and it would be difficult for Netflix to ignore the demand for more episodes.

What would the release date be for season 2 of ‘Sex/Life’?

If Netflix does give the fans what they want by green-lighting a second season of ‘Sex/Life’, it likely wouldn’t be ready any time in 2021.

It would surely take until late 2022 for the second season to be finished and ready for release.

What about the plot for the next ‘Sex/Life’ season?

If another set of episodes is commissioned, several familiar faces would return in the cast. Sarah Shahi, who plays Billie, would surely be back along with Adam Demos (Brad), Mike Vogel (Cooper) and Margaret Odette (Sasha).

As for the plot, the first season finished with a major cliff hanger as Billie arrived at Brad‘s apartment, not ready to leave Cooper but also looking to hook up. A ‘Sex/Life’ season 2 would surely pick up there, exploring the fallout from that final night of season 1.