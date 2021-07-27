Netflix’s New #2 Movie Stars Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones, Callum Turner & More – PureWow

The movie begins in present-day London, following a journalist named Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones). When she discovers old love letters from the ’60s, she tries to piece together the messages in hopes of tracking down the author.

“While I was researching my next feature, I came across a letter,” Ellie says in the clip. “1965, illicit love affair.”

It doesn’t take long for Ellie to discover the messages were written by Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley), who was in an abusive marriage with Laurence Stirling (Joe Alwyn). As a result, Jennifer developed a forbidden pen pal relationship with Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner), who became her secret lover.

The Last Letter from Your Lover was directed by Augustine Frizzell (Never Goin’ Back). Although the story is based on Jojo Moyes’s best-selling book, Nick Payne (Wanderlust) and Esta Spalding (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) wrote the screenplay. Other cast members include Emma Appleton, Ben Cross, Ncuti Gatwa, Christian Brassington, Nabhaan Rizwan, Vilhelm Blomgren, Diana Kent, Ann Ogbomo and Alfredo Tavares.

The official synopsis reads, “After finding a trove of love letters from 1965, a reporter sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair—while embarking on a romance of her own.”

We can’t wait for movie night.

