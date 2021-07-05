Netflix’s Fear Street Part 2 1978: Plot, cast and release date – MARCA.com

Fear Street part 2 is going to again take us back to Shadyside, this time for another massacre in 1978.

Netflix’s Fear Street part 1 brought us to 1994, as a group of teens found themselves as the latest targets of a curse, before ending on a hugely suspenseful cliffhanger. Fans have understandably been hooked into Fear Street as a result, and are eagerly awaiting its next instalment.

Here’s everything we know so far about the cast, release date and plot of Fear Street part 2.

Will there be a part 2 of Fear Street? What is the release date?

Thankfully, there will be a Fear Street Part 2. The even better news is that fans won’t have to wait long for Fear Street Part 2: 1978.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 is going to be released by Netflix on Friday, July 9, 2021. The trilogy will then be rounded off with Fear Street Part 3: 1966 the following week, on Friday, July 16.

What about the plot for Fear Street Part 2: 1978?

Fans had a scare at the end of Fear Street Part 1: 1994, as Deena thought she had saved Sam by ‘killing’ and then reviving her, though she was then given a warning that the problems hand’t passed. Deena is then stabbed by Sam, now possessed by Sarah Fier.

The stabbing isn’t fatal though and Deena fights back to contain Sam. It then appeared as though Deena and Josh would head straight to Cindy Berman, as she was the only person to have survived Camp Nightwing as she was resuscitated after dying. Emily Rudd, who plays Cindy, has teased fans with some information about what’s to come.

“My character, Cindy Berman, and my sister, Ziggy, were at a summer camp, and everything kind of goes awry there, and we sort of unfold the mystery of the curse a little bit more. It’s very dark, and very tragic, but a lot of fun,” she said to Digital Spy.

“I hope that people have a blast with it. There are a lot of different elements that are unique to our film that I hope people enjoy. There’s a character for everyone. I think every viewer could find a bit of themselves in at least one character throughout the series.”

The official synopsis doesn’t add anything more to what Rudd said.

Who are the cast for Fear Street Part 2: 1978?

Although the sequel will see us travel back in time by 16 years, Kiana Madeira will return as Deena. Benjamin Flores Jr. as Deena’s brother Josh and Olivia Welch as Deena’s now-possessed girlfriend Sam will also return.

But there will be a lot of new characters introduced as well. Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink will star as Ziggy Berman, Emily Rudd as Cindy Berman, Ryan Simpkins as Alice and McCabe Slye as Tommy Slater. Sheriff Nick Goode, who was played in the first part of the Fear Street trilogy by Ashley Zukerman, will be played by Ted Sutherland in Part 2.