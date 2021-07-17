Netflix’s Bridgerton halts filming for one day as crew member tests COVID-19 positive – The New Indian Express

By Express News Service

The shoot of season two of Netflix’s Bridgerton was halted for 24 hours yesterday after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

Deadline reported that filming is expected to get back underway today as the crew member went into isolation and everyone working on the series was tested for the virus. Fortunately, no cast members were affected.

Based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, the first season, which premiered in December last year, revolved around the romance and marriage between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege Jean-Page).

The first season became Netflix’s biggest ever series after it was watched by a record 82 million households around the world. The show was also nominated for 12 Emmy Awards this week. Season two of the show stars Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, and Rupert Young. It was announced earlier that Page won’t be returning for the second season Bridgerton is produced by Shondaland through the production vehicle Household Pictures.