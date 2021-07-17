

Nickelodeon



Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to start filming this fall in Vancouver, according to blog Hollywood North Buzz. The adaptation is based on the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, which ran for three seasons on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008.

The co-creators of the original animation, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, were originally signed on to oversee the series but left Netflix’s adaptation in June 2020 due to creative differences. Netflix’s adaptation will see Albert Kim as showrunner, and Dan Lin, Ryan Halprin and Lindsey Liberatore as producers, according to Hollywood North Buzz.

Entertain your brain with the coolest news from streaming to superheroes, memes to video games.

The Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise has expanded into comics, video games, a sequel series and a live-action adaptation directed by M. Night Shyamalan, which was notably panned by critics. The original series was added to Netflix in 2020, reigniting its popularity. In February of this year, ViacomCBS announced the development of an animated Avatar movie made by a new division of Nickelodeon called Avatar Studios, of which DiMartino and Konietzko are co-chief officers.

According to Hollywood North Buzz, Netflix’s live-action series, poised to start filming in mid-November, “takes place in a fantasy world, home to humans, fantastic animals, and supernatural spirits.” There are three preindustrialized nations: the Earth Kingdom, Water Tribes and Air Nomads, and one industrialized nation, the Fire Nation, which can manufacture various machines.

In each nation, men and women called Benders are able to manipulate their native element. Only one person can manipulate all four. Called the Avatar, they’re “the spirit of the planet manifested in human form.”