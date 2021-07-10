Netflix’s anime adaptation of classic manga ‘Spriggan’ debuts in 2022 – Engadget

Netflix has shared a new trailer for Spriggan, its upcoming adaption of Hiroshi Takashige and Ryoji Minagawa’s seminal manga of the same name. The streaming giant first announced series in 2019, at which point it said it would release the show in 2021. Spriggan is now slated to debut next year, following production delays related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spriggan manga ran between 1989 and 1996 and was most recently adapted into a movie in 1998 that was overseen by Akira director Katsuhiro Otomo. The source material might not be familiar to most anime fans in the West, but if you follow the medium there’s a good chance you’ve seen the work of some of the people who are working on the new series. David Productions, the studio behind Jojo’s Bizare Adventure , is on animation duties, with Hiroshi Kobayashi (Kill la Kill) directing the project and Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan, Mob Psycho 100) penning the show’s screenplay.