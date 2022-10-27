Netflix will stop allowing people to share their passwords from 2023

Netflix has shared plans to charge subscribers who share their passwords with people outside of their household.

The streaming giant is aiming to crack down on password sharing in 2023 and will begin to roll out plans to “monetise account sharing”.

Currently, Netflix’s terms state that users are not meant to share their password with anyone who doesn’t live in their household, as reported by Mirror. However, many subscribers do share their password with friends and family in a bid to save money.

The new plans, to be rolled out in the new year, will see users charged an extra fee for anyone using their account.

Netflix is set to start charging accounts for password sharing

(Image: Getty)

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix explained: “After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile into their own account, and for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create sub-accounts (extra member), if they want to pay for family or friends.”

A scheme similar to the one set to be actioned in the new year is already in place in countries including Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Subscribers in these locations have to pay an additional fee of $2.99 per each ‘second home’ that is using their Netflix details to watch shows.

Subscribers who share their password with those outside their household will be charged an additional fee

Become an OK! VIP and get all of our exclusive interviews, videos and stunning photo shoots sent straight to your inbox every week!

You’ll receive an email with stories exclusive only for OK! VIP members, including celebrity house tours, baby reveals, wedding snaps and so much more!

What are you waiting for? Sign up here

The streaming service confirmed that they plan to introduce these new terms globally, but it is yet to be announced when the new plans will come into action for UK users.

After the news concerning the additional fees was reported, many were quick to criticise Netflix over an old tweet the company published in March 2017.

“Love is sharing a password,” Netflix tweeted, but it looks like the company’s opinion has changed over recent months.

One person responded: “This aged poorly,” while a second added: “Never forget.”

The streaming giant will roll out the plans in 2023

(Image: Getty Images)

Netflix’s new plans for extra charges comes after the company announced that a £4.99 package with adverts will be available from 3 November.

The cheaper subscription option will have an average of four to five minutes of adverts per hour.

-



Dec Donnelly says I’m A Celeb is ‘much more stressful’ as he arrives with children in tow England Lioness joins star-studded I’m A Celeb 2022 line-up as they land in Australia Prince Harry shares first details into memoir as title and front cover are unveiled Maisie Smith shares raw clip in tears in cryptic post after Max George split speculation

Get exclusive celebrity stories and shoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter

Story Saved

You can find this story in My Bookmarks.Or by navigating to the user icon in the top right.

–