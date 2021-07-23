Popular video-streaming service, Netflix, is set to include free games in its users’ subscription soon.

The company made this known in its 2021 second quarter letter to its shareholders, released on Tuesday.

In the release, the company revealed that it is in its early stage of expanding into games as a new content category.

“We’re also in the early stages of further expanding into games, building on our earlier efforts around interactivity (eg, Black Mirror Bandersnatch) and our Stranger Things games. We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV,” the letter revealed.

This new move will come to the users at no additional cost, as they can access the games through their membership subscriptions.

The company explained, “Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series. Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices.

“We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games.”

In its bid to produce engaging games for it’s users, the company last week, hired a former Facebook and Electronic Arts executive, Mike Verdu.

Verdu joined Netflix as the vice president of game development and works closely with the Chief Operating Officer, Greg Peters.