Netflix shows canceled and renewed in 2021 – Netflix Life

We’re finally starting to see Netflix announce more cancellations as we move into the second half of 2021. During the first six months of the year, we saw a bunch of renewals and almost no cancellations.

Obviously, that was not going to be sustainable. The list of Netflix shows canceled was always going to grow, and now, it is!

Below, we shared the full list of Netflix shows canceled and renewed in 2021.

Last year, Netflix canceled and renewed a bunch of popular shows, so it’s easy to see why Netflix subscribers are expecting lots of news.

Netflix shows canceled and renewed

Finally, the Netflix cancellations are starting to happen. On Friday, July 2, Netflix announced that four original shows have been canceled: The Crew, Country Comfort, Mr. Iglesias, and Bonding. Variety reported the news.

In June, it was also revealed that #blackAF has also been canceled. Netflix renewed the series for season 2, but after Kenya Barris walked from the Netflix deal, the show was canceled.

On June 17, it was revealed that Grand Army season 2 will not happening at Netflix. Netflix has canceled the Netflix original series

On June 2, Netflix announced Jupiter’s Legacy season 2 will not happen. That series is ending, but Netflix is continuing to build the shared universe of Jupiter’s Legacy with the new series Supercrooks.

On May 26, Netflix announced Firefly Lane season 2 is officially a go on the streaming service. It’s release date will be sometime in 2022.

Recently, Netflix just announced renewals for Ginny and Georgia season 2, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood season 2, and Bridgerton season 3 and season 4! It’s been a great year so far for pickups of Netflix shows.

Unfortunately, we’ve also seen some shows get canceled on Netflix, including The Duchess starring Katherine Ryan and The Irregulars. We thought The Irregulars would be renewed for season 2, so this is a really big bummer for fans of the series.

At the end of 2020, Netflix announced Cobra Kai had been renewed for season 4 prior to the season 3 release. Netflix moved up the release of season 3 to New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2021), and now, fans are searching the web to see when Cobra Kai season 4 is coming to Netflix. Cobra Kai season 4 is coming to Netflix later this year.

Last year, Netflix also announced Alice in Borderland is renewed for season 2.

Bridgerton season 2 is also in the works at Netflix. The streaming network confirmed it’s one of the most-watched shows ever, but it sounds like production was already scheduled to begin before it was delayed because of the pandemic.

In some of the best renewal news of the year so far, Netflix announced On My Block season 4 is officially happening. Netflix renewed the series for a fourth and final season on Friday, Jan. 29.

At the end of February 2021, Netflix also renewed Fate: The Winx Saga for season 2, along with Elite season 5.

In early March, Netflix renewed Selling Sunset for two more seasons (season 4 and season 5), and Bling Empire for season 2!

So far, those are the only renewals we’ve seen for Netflix in 2021. We’re expecting a lot more renewals and, unfortunately, some cancellations in the near future. Canceled Netflix shows are part of the deal when the streaming network is ordering so many more shows than other networks.

There are so many good Netflix shows coming in 2021, so it’s only a matter of time before we start seeing more renewals and cancellations.

*UPDATED Friday, July 2, 2021.

Renewed Netflix shows

Renewed: Firefly Lane season 2

Renewed: DOTA: Dragon’s Blood season 2

Renewed: Bridgerton season 3 and season 4

Renewed: Ginny and Georgia season 2

Renewed: Pacific Rim: The Black season 2

Renewed: Who Killed Sara season 2 (coming in May 2021)

Renewed: Shadow and Bone season 2 (unconfirmed)

Renewed: Bling Empire season 2

Renewed: Selling Sunset season 4 and season 5

Renewed: Elite season 5

Renewed: Fate: The Winx Saga season 2

Renewed: On My Block season 4

Renewed: Too Hot to Handle season 2 and season 3

Renewed: Lupin Part 2

Renewed: The Uncanny Counter season 2

Renewed: Bridgerton season 2

Renewed: Cobra Kai season 4

Renewed Alice in Borderland season 2

Canceled Netflix shows

Canceled: The Crew

Canceled: Mr. Iglesias

Canceled: Bonding

Canceled: Country Comfort

Canceled: #blackAF

Canceled: Grand Army

Canceled: Jupiter’s Legacy

Canceled: The Irregulars

Canceled: The Duchess

Expect more canceled Netflix shows to be announced soon. It’s starting to get to that time of the year.

We have more bad news. There are a bunch of good Netflix shows that are ending in 2021. Technically, these shows don’t really fall into the canceled Netflix shows category because they are just ending.

We shared those shows that are or could be ending in 2021 below.

Atypical

Lost in Space

Dear White People

The Kominsky Method

After Life

Grace and Frankie

Money Heist

Ozark (could end in 2022)

Dead to Me

Lucifer (could end in 2022)

F is for Family

Special (ending after season 2)

We’ll let you know more Netflix shows canceled and renewed in 2021 as we find out.