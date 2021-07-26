Netflix Releases ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Trailer (TV News Roundup) – Variety

Netflix released a trailer for “Love Is Blind: After the Altar,” premiering on July 28.

In the three-episode series, the Season 1 “Love is Blind” cast returns for an anniversary party. Viewers can catch up with their favorite couples and singles as Amber and Barnett reunite with Jessica, and Diamond and Carlton attempt to make amends. Francesca from “Too Hot to Handle” even stirs the pot with a surprise appearance.

“Love is Blind” is a dating show in which some cast members found the love of their life before ever laying eyes on them. The series, which became a quarantine hit, was renewed for a second and third season.

“Love is Blind: After the Altar” is executive produced by Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Brent Gauches and Heather Crowe, with Kinetic Content serving as the production company.

Watch the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Fuse announced that Season 3 of “Made From Scratch” will premiere on Sept. 15. The unscripted series takes viewers into the homes of artists as they cook their favorite childhood dishes with their families. Season 3 stars Becky G, María Isabel, Omar Apollo, Smino, Joyce Wrice, Tinashe, Dumbfoundead and Guapdad4000, who will share their personal recipes and stories about how food and family have helped shape their identity and inspire their art. The series is produced by the Fuse Content Studio. Previous guest stars include Ally Brooke, G-Eazy, Big Boi, ASAP Ferg, Saweetie, Rick Ross, Jhene Aiko, Vic Mensa, Dave East and Danileigh, Miguel, Anjelah Johnson, Karol G, JoJo, MadeinTYO, Trippie Redd, Mulatto and more.