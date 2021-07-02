Netflix No Longer Works On Wii U Or 3DS, So Where’s The Switch Version? – Nintendo Life

© Netflix

If you’re one of the few people that still uses the Netflix app on your Wii U or 3DS, then we’ve got some bad news – the service has now been totally discontinued.

The Netflix app for both platforms was removed from the Wii U and 3DS eShops in December last year, but if you had the app installed prior to that date, it would still function as normal. However, as of June 30th 2021, the service has been completely disconnected on both consoles.

The following message was posted on Nintendo’s customer service portal:

The Netflix app was removed from Nintendo eShop on Wii U and Nintendo 3DS Family systems on Dec 31st, 2020 and discontinued on June 30th, 2021. Thank you for your support of these applications over the years.

Despite the removal, no Netflix app has been announced for Switch, despite reports that it’s coming. In 2017 there were rumours that the app was ready but needed Nintendo’s approval, while in 2018, Reggie said that conversations between Nintendo and the streaming giant were “ongoing”.

While many modern TV sets come with Netflix support built-in and there’s a Netflix app available for smartphones and tablets (both iOS and Android), the ability to watch movies and TV shows on Switch would no doubt be a welcome bonus for many Nintendo fans.

