netflix-locked-out-advertisers-for-years,-but-now-brands-have-big-plans

Netflix Inc. hasn’t said much about the advertising-supported service it is developing. But advertisers are already plotting how to take advantage of it.

Peloton Interactive Inc. hopes the streaming giant, which is known for its sophisticated show-recommendation engine, will offer precision targeting so it can reach the audience most likely to buy fitness equipment. Hyundai Motor Co. wants to have its cars appear in some Netflix shows, while other marketers are mostly looking for the chance to reach younger viewers who have abandoned traditional television.