Netflix Is Reportedly Making A Dragon Age TV Series | Game Rant – GameRant

Netflix is reportedly planning to launch a new TV series based on BioWare’s highly popular Dragon Age game franchise. However, this announcement has not come from the source itself. Neither Netflix nor BioWare have confirmed or denied these claims.

Instead, this news comes from the site Giant Freakin Robot. The outlet published a report in which they have claimed that they have access to a very credible and trusted exclusive source, which may indicate that the Dragon Age TV adaptation rumors are be true.

Given the ominously secretive nature of Dragon Age‘s supposed TV adaptation, so much remains unknown in terms of what exactly this project will entail. One of the main things that fans are ruminating on when trying to picture what this adaptation could look like is what form the series will take on. For example, The Witcher has had a very successful translation from a game franchise to a highly favored series through taking on a live-action approach to filming. So, the claims of Netflix helming and streaming the TV adaptation of Dragon Age are no surprise.

The Witcher happens to exceed the realms of popularity, ranking as one of Netflix’s most-streamed series ever. The live-action approach to an adaptation has been quite sought out and seems to be the most likely route for the upcoming Dragon Age series too, especially given the fact that this style has allotted Netflix even more credibility and favorability. However, the Dragon Age game franchise is heavily rooted and derived from fantasy elements. As fans know, Dragon Age is set in the magical world of Theda in which humans, dwarfs, and elves roam and co-habitat amongst one another.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true game narrative without a little good vs. evil. The Dragon Age game is centered around a crew of mythological and noble fighters whose task is to defeat the villainous Blight. The Blight actually refers to an event that takes place every few hundred years, in which the darkspawn return to Theda to wreak havoc and disruption on civilization. Many fans are drawing the conclusion that Blight’s return will most likely be the start and introduction of the series.

With the addition of Dragon Age, Netflix seems to be strategically seeking out the gaming market as a way to straddle the line of entertainment. The streaming platform seems to be adamant about bridging the gap between gamers and TV. Their intention is to provide gamers the high of fantasy, even when they wish to take a break from actual gaming. Although the details of Dragon Age have yet to come out of the shadows, fans can look forward to being able to access the world of Theda and its mystic creatures in more ways than just one.

