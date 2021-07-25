Netflix is adding 20 new movies and shows this week – Netflix Life

OUTER BANKS (L to R) MADELYN CLINE as SARAH CAMERON, RUDY PANKOW as JJ, JONATHAN DAVISS as POPE, CHASE STOKES as JOHN B and MADISON BAILEY as KIARA in episode 210 of OUTER BANKS Cr. JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX © 2021

Somehow, it’s the final week of July! Time has been weird since 2020 and clearly, it’s going to stay weird for 2021 too. But besides the end of July, this week also brings a bunch of new movies and shows to Netflix. You can find everything from a new season of a Netflix Original to a new rom-com to the latest season of a popular zombie show.

Probably the biggest new release this week is season 2 of Outer Banks. It hits Netflix on Friday, July 30. The series follows a group of teenagers who come across a treasure map while trying to discover what happened to their leader’s father, but what they discover goes way beyond buried treasure.

The show also looks into the divide between the super-wealthy who use the Outer Banks as their vacation spot and the working-class who live their year-round.

Take a peek at the trailer for season 2 here:

More in the mood for a rom-com? Resort to Love comes to Netflix on Thursday, July 29, and stars Christina Milan, Sinqua Walls, Jay Pharoah, Alexander Hodge, Karen Obilom, and Jeryl Prescott.

The movie follows Erica who ends up taking a job at an island resort after her music career is put on hold. Little does she know that she’ll be performing at her ex-fiance’s wedding! She tries to keep her past away from the soon-to-be bride but she soon finds her feelings for her ex coming back. Luckily, she has her ex’s brother to keep her company.

Check out the trailer here:

If zombies are more your thing, season 10 of The Walking Dead is coming to Netflix on Monday, July 26. Whether you missed this season when it aired or are looking to rewatch it, now’s your chance.

This season follows the group as they prepared to fight a war against the Whisperers, a group of people who wear the skins of zombies in order to survive the post-apocalyptic world (yikes!). This is also the final season for Danai Gurira AKA Michonne.

This week also brings season 4 of Wynonna Earp on Monday, July 26, season 3 of All American on Tuesday, July 27, and Love is Blind (What does love look like now?) on Wednesday, July 28.

New on Netflix this week: July 24-31

July 26

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4

July 27

All American: Season 3

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3

Mighty Express: Season 4

The Operative

July 28

Bartkowiak

Fantastic Fungi

Love is Blind (What does love look like now?)

The Flash: Season 7

The Snitch Cartel: Origins

Tattoo Redo: Season 1

July 29

Resort to Love

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom: Chapter 1

July 30

Centaurworld: Season 1

Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star: Season 3

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean

Outer Banks: Season 2

The Last Mercenary

July 31

The Vault

What will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!