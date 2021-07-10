Netflix Cancels the Aptly-Titled Cursed After One Season – Vulture

The Latest
cannes 2021
Léa Seydoux Tests Positive for COVID, May Have to Skip Cannes
The French actress has four films premiering at the Festival this year, three in competition.
sherry?
The Frasier Reboot Will Be About How Frasier Gets ‘Rich Beyond His Dreams’
As opposed to before, when he was just plain rich.
cancellations
Netflix Cancels the Aptly-Titled Cursed After One Season
There’s only one Lady of the Lake that matters, and that’s Sara Ramirez in Spamalot.
cannes 2021
The Wildest Moments from Benedetta, Paul Verhoeven’s Lesbian Nunsploitation Film
Paul Verhoeven’s latest Cannes movie is an onslaught of graphic sex, graphic deaths, elaborate nun gossip, and incredibly groomed pubic hair.
the inside track
Capture the Beauty of SAULT’s New Album NINE While You Can
“Bitter Streets” finds the mysterious U.K. collective at its best, making permanent beauty out of all things temporary.
reunion
Mad Men’s John Slattery and Jon Hamm Reunite for Fletch Reboot
The cast also includes Ayden Mayeri, Lorenza Izzo, and Annie Mumolo.
adaptations
Kumail Nanjiani to Relive Chaos of Past Few Years in Homeland Elegies Adaptation
Ayad Akhtar is adapting his 2020 novel as an FX limited series.
trailer mix
Ding-Dong, The Witcher Season Two Trailer Is Here
But where is Yennefer?
follow friday
Yes, That’s Literally Daddy’s Birth Name. Please Stop Asking.
We caught up with the comedian on Instagram Live.
movie review
The Mysterious, Mesmerizing Scales Has a Lot on Its Mind
Saudi director Shahad Ameen’s dystopian fable captivates us with its stark, enigmatic world.
trailer mix
You Can Own a Hunk of Christopher Meloni (on Film) With His New NFT Short
The Law & Order: Organized Crime star teamed with director Brian Taylor for Out!!!
cannes 2021
The Souvenir Part II More Than Justifies Its Own Existence
Joanna Hogg and Tilda Swinton receive a roar of applause at their sequel film’s Cannes premiere.
By Nate Jones
cannes 2021
Colin Farrell Gets His Ex Machina Dance Moment at Cannes
One has not lived until one has seen Farrell, solemn, in a full-body jumpsuit, doing a competitive TikTok challenge in After Yang.
best of 2021
The Best Songs of 2021 (So Far)
From Jazmine Sullivan’s years-in-the-making comeback to electrifying rock anthems to Doja Cat’s NSFW tongue twister and more.
By Justin Curto and Dee Lockett
best of 2021
The Best Video Games of 2021 (So Far)
With major studios still scrambling, indie games are grabbing the spotlight.
By Luke Winkie
these reboots are manolos
And Just Like That’s First-look Image Makes Us Feel Samantha’s Absence
Oh honeys, no.
girls4eva
Crazy Rich Asians Writer Adele Lim to Direct Ashley Park in Film Debut
Park stars as one of four Asian American women searching for their friend’s birth mother.
overnights
Physical Recap: Living Out Loud
That’s one less thing Sheila has to pretend about.
my music documentary is dropping
Chance the Rapper Is Hitting the Big Screen With Magnificent Coloring World
The Chicago rapper is giving fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at his secret 2017 event, MCW2.
superlatives
The Best of R&B History, As Told By Its Architects Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis
From Janet and Michael Jackson’s sibling rivalry, to Prince’s genius, to Bobby Brown rushing takes to head to the strip club, and so much more.
By Craig Jenkins