Netflix Cancels the Aptly-Titled Cursed After One Season – Vulture

The Latest

cannes 2021



16 mins ago

Léa Seydoux Tests Positive for COVID, May Have to Skip Cannes



The French actress has four films premiering at the Festival this year, three in competition.





sherry?



10:16 a.m.

The Frasier Reboot Will Be About How Frasier Gets ‘Rich Beyond His Dreams’



As opposed to before, when he was just plain rich.





cancellations



8:59 a.m.

Netflix Cancels the Aptly-Titled Cursed After One Season



There’s only one Lady of the Lake that matters, and that’s Sara Ramirez in Spamalot.





cannes 2021



Yesterday at 6:31 p.m.

The Wildest Moments from Benedetta, Paul Verhoeven’s Lesbian Nunsploitation Film



Paul Verhoeven’s latest Cannes movie is an onslaught of graphic sex, graphic deaths, elaborate nun gossip, and incredibly groomed pubic hair.





the inside track



Yesterday at 5:58 p.m.

Capture the Beauty of SAULT’s New Album NINE While You Can



“Bitter Streets” finds the mysterious U.K. collective at its best, making permanent beauty out of all things temporary.





reunion



Yesterday at 5:52 p.m.

Mad Men’s John Slattery and Jon Hamm Reunite for Fletch Reboot



The cast also includes Ayden Mayeri, Lorenza Izzo, and Annie Mumolo.





adaptations



Yesterday at 5:22 p.m.

Kumail Nanjiani to Relive Chaos of Past Few Years in Homeland Elegies Adaptation



Ayad Akhtar is adapting his 2020 novel as an FX limited series.





trailer mix



Yesterday at 4:52 p.m.

Ding-Dong, The Witcher Season Two Trailer Is Here



But where is Yennefer?





follow friday



Yesterday at 4:49 p.m.

Yes, That’s Literally Daddy’s Birth Name. Please Stop Asking.



We caught up with the comedian on Instagram Live.





movie review



Yesterday at 4:10 p.m.

The Mysterious, Mesmerizing Scales Has a Lot on Its Mind



Saudi director Shahad Ameen’s dystopian fable captivates us with its stark, enigmatic world.





trailer mix



Yesterday at 3:14 p.m.

You Can Own a Hunk of Christopher Meloni (on Film) With His New NFT Short



The Law & Order: Organized Crime star teamed with director Brian Taylor for Out!!!





cannes 2021



Yesterday at 2:07 p.m.

The Souvenir Part II More Than Justifies Its Own Existence



Joanna Hogg and Tilda Swinton receive a roar of applause at their sequel film’s Cannes premiere.



By Nate Jones

cannes 2021



Yesterday at 2:06 p.m.

Colin Farrell Gets His Ex Machina Dance Moment at Cannes



One has not lived until one has seen Farrell, solemn, in a full-body jumpsuit, doing a competitive TikTok challenge in After Yang.





best of 2021



Yesterday at 2:05 p.m.

The Best Songs of 2021 (So Far)



From Jazmine Sullivan’s years-in-the-making comeback to electrifying rock anthems to Doja Cat’s NSFW tongue twister and more.



By Justin Curto and Dee Lockett

best of 2021



Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

The Best Video Games of 2021 (So Far)



With major studios still scrambling, indie games are grabbing the spotlight.



By Luke Winkie

these reboots are manolos



Yesterday at 1:25 p.m.

And Just Like That’s First-look Image Makes Us Feel Samantha’s Absence



Oh honeys, no.





girls4eva



Yesterday at 1:18 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians Writer Adele Lim to Direct Ashley Park in Film Debut



Park stars as one of four Asian American women searching for their friend’s birth mother.





overnights



Yesterday at 1:17 p.m.

Physical Recap: Living Out Loud



That’s one less thing Sheila has to pretend about.





my music documentary is dropping



Yesterday at 1:13 p.m.

Chance the Rapper Is Hitting the Big Screen With Magnificent Coloring World



The Chicago rapper is giving fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at his secret 2017 event, MCW2.



