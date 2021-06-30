Netflix Action Thriller Havoc Adds Timothy Olyphant & More – ComingSoon.net

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Netflix’s upcoming action thriller Havoc, starring Tom Hardy, has officially rounded out its cast, according to a recent report from Variety.

Alongside Tom Hardy and the previously announced Forest Whitaker, Timothy Olyphant, Justin Cornwell, Jessie Mei Li (Last Night in Soho), and Yeo Yann Yann have also been cast in the film. Rounding out the film are supporting cast members Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Sunny Pang, and UFC mixed martial artist Michelle Waterson.

Havoc is said to take place after a drug deal gone bad and will center on a bruised detective who must make his way through the criminal underworld in an attempt to rescue a politician’s estranged son. Along the way, he will unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that holds the entire city in a tight grip.

Havoc is being written and directed by Gareth Evans, as part of his recently announced deal to produce and direct films for Netflix exclusively.

The film marks the first endeavor for Evans under his and Netflix’s deal, and aims to deliver in a big way thanks to its star-studded cast.