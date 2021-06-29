Reuters

Soccer-Croatia’s Dalic vows to carry on as World Cup qualifying looms

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic plans to stay at the helm of the national soccer team in a bid to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, despite coming under fire after a dramatic 5-3 loss to Spain in the Euro 2020 round of 16 on Monday. The Balkan nation’s football pundits and media criticised Dalic for patchy performances and what they saw as ill-judged tinkering with the squad throughout the campaign, which the 2018 World Cup runners-up exited earlier than they had hoped. But a defiant Dalic said Croatia bowed out with their heads held high after fighting back from a 3-1 deficit against Spain only to run out of steam in extra time when they conceded a pair of quickfire goals.