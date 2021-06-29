-
The Telegraph
Aston Villa hopeful Jack Grealish will sign new deal to end chances of Man City move this summer
Aston Villa are very hopeful that Jack Grealish will sign a new contract at the club this summer which will end any discussion of a move away for the England international in the near future. There has been growing interest in Grealish throughout the year with a figure of £100 million estimated as the transfer fee, although it has never been the intention of Villa to sell. His weekly basic wage before bonuses is estimated to be around £100,000-a-week and any new deal would likely increase that b
Reuters
Soccer-Croatia’s Dalic vows to carry on as World Cup qualifying looms
Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic plans to stay at the helm of the national soccer team in a bid to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, despite coming under fire after a dramatic 5-3 loss to Spain in the Euro 2020 round of 16 on Monday. The Balkan nation’s football pundits and media criticised Dalic for patchy performances and what they saw as ill-judged tinkering with the squad throughout the campaign, which the 2018 World Cup runners-up exited earlier than they had hoped. But a defiant Dalic said Croatia bowed out with their heads held high after fighting back from a 3-1 deficit against Spain only to run out of steam in extra time when they conceded a pair of quickfire goals.
The Telegraph
Rugby Premiership to expand to 14 teams in 2022
The Gallagher Premiership will expand to 14 clubs from the 2022-23 season with a temporary pause placed on relegation. Saracens are to rejoin the English top flight after being crowned Greene King IPA Championship winners earlier this month, increasing the number of teams for the 2021-22 campaign from 12 to 13. And the Rugby Football Union’s council have now voted to add another team for the following two seasons, with a play-off between the Premiership’s bottom side and the winners of the Champ
The Telegraph
South Africa suspends all amateur club rugby as third Covid wave continues to rage
All amateur club rugby has been suspended in South Africa with immediate effect, just 24 hours after the British and Irish Lions touched down to begin their tour of the country. There is no suggestion that the Lions’ matches, which are due to start on Saturday with an encounter against Emirates Lions in Johannesburg, will be affected. Fixtures in elite provincial competitions such as the Currie Cup are to continue with “strict adherence to all relevant protocols”. However, the measure, which com
The Telegraph
WSL transfer notebook: Ambitious Leicester City to make biggest moves as window roars into life
Newly-promoted Leicester City are set to sign England and Manchester United’s Abbie McManus, Telegraph Sport can reveal. As the Women’s Super League transfer window roars into life this week – with dozens of players’ contracts ending on June 30 – ambitious Leicester will be making some of the biggest moves. The Championship winning side are also adding United’s Jess Sigsworth, as well as Bristol City’s left-back Jemma Purfield from July 1 – experienced names to bolster their debut WSL campaign.
The Telegraph
Topless Swiss fan, lonely Mbappe and pile-ons: the day that proved internationals reach parts club game can’t
There was a certain mania gripping the football-loving portion of the country by Monday evening. Already stunned by a confounding 5-3 extra time win for Spain over Croatia, France had just conceded a penalty, saved it, then scored two outstanding goals. Here were your Euro 2020 favourites, awoken from an odd slumber to prove their class, seize the game and march towards glory at Wembley. Paul Pogba scored an unimprovable goal 16 minutes later. Point proved, it seemed. Then Switzerland inexplicab
PA Media: Sport
Lionel Messi moves into the top 10 of international goalscorers
Lionel Messi scored twice in Argentina’s Copa America win over Bolivia to move into the top 10 men’s international goalscorers.The 34-year-old’s achievement follows his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo matching Ali Daei’s all-time record last week, scoring five in Portugal’s Euro 2020 campaign.Messi’s historic goal came in trademark fashion, a delicious 20-yard left-footed lob from Sergio Aguero’s lofted through-ball.#CopaAmérica 🏆¡Nivel de elite! La dupla Agüero🇦🇷Messi nos dejó este gol fantás
Reuters
Rugby-No fans at stadiums but Lions tour will go ahead: SA Rugby
South African Rugby President Mark Alexander has accepted there will be no fans at stadiums for the British and Irish Lions series but is confident the COVID-19 protocols in place will allow all the scheduled games to go ahead. The Lions, who will face the Springboks in three tests from July 24, have arrived in South Africa with the country gripped by a third wave of COVID-19 infections, prompting tightened restrictions including a 9 p.m. curfew. The Springboks reported three positive COVID-19 cases in their camp on Sunday, though scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies was later cleared after a second test, which called the fate of the tour into question.
The Telegraph
Euro 2020: Germany’s ‘secret list’ of penalty takers revealed ahead of last-16 meeting with England
Kylian Mbappe the fall-guy as France lose penalty shoot-out to Switzerland This is England’s moment – they must come out swinging without fear Reading this in the Telegraph app? Sign up for Euro 2020 notifications here When it comes to penalty shoot-outs, England and Germany have plenty of history. The heartbreak of Italia ’90, where Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle fluffed their lines. The misery of Euro ’96, where a certain Gareth Southgate failed to beat Germany goalkeeper Andreas Kopke. Given